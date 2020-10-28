We’re all wearing face masks for safety, so might as well have a little fun with it. A graphic designer whipped up some monster masks just in time for Halloween!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What better way to celebrate spooky season than with some spooky face masks?

Artist Aaron Fulcher has designed several Halloween-themed face masks.

He's worked in the graphic design industry for years, but like millions of other Americans, he lost his job when the pandemic hit.

“Everything from fishing, I do a lot of work for the entertainment industry. Harley Davidson corporation is one of my biggest clients," Fulcher said. “I had worked with a company for 20 years leading up to COVID. And when that came along, I felt myself self-employed a little sooner than anticipated.”

Fulcher said it wasn’t easy, but it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. He said the stay-at-home orders and quarantines were a source of inspiration.

“I found myself in that position with a little more time on my hands than I used to have," he said. “The COVID masks were a given."

Fulcher said he wanted to design something cool and creepy, but also a little cute.

“I just decided to add cute to the mix because I think we could all use something to smile about these days,” he explained. "Why not have fun with it and put something cool on your face?”

You can purchase his masks at Harygul’s Halloween store.