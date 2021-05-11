Green Beauty: Is your hairspray harmful?

Many people use hairspray, but some of the ingredients are not the best for our health.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hair spray is a product many people, usually women, use on a daily basis. Unfortunately, there are a lot of chemicals in many products that put our health at risk, just to hold our hair in place.

The ingredients in hairspray have been linked to things like skin irritation, respiratory issues, abdominal pain, blurred vision and other things, according to a report from Mount Sinai Health System.

I hate being the bearer of bad news, but aerosol hairsprays seem to be the worst. I was an aerosol hairspray user for years so this was a hard switch for me too.

Besides being made up of propellants that can mess up our hormones and, according to a study, even cause heart complications, they're also flammable! Most aerosol hairsprays come with a warning label on them because ingredients like alcohol can be easily ignited.

Thankfully there are some better hairsprays being made that have less toxic ingredients and are better alternatives to most mainstream products.

The cleanest one I found is called Mermaid Sea Salt Hairspray. This one is made of ingredients like aloe vera, sea salt and they use essential oils for the scent.

Giovanni is another one that's made without parabens, phthalates, sulfates and other ingredients that can affect our health. It gives your hair a good hold without making it too "hard" like some strong hairsprays can do.

Bounce Curl is a hairspray that gives a medium to strong hold similar to aerosol sprays but it's a spritz and made without alcohol. This is a good option for people who have curly hair to hold those curls in place.

