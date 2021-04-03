All-new Grocery Outlet open in Carmichael on Marconi Avenue

Plus, you can enter for a chance to win $1,000 in free groceries in celebration of the grand opening.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A new Grocery Outlet location is opening in Carmichael on Thursday, bringing ultra-affordable, fresh produce and over two dozens jobs to the area.

The new store will be located at 5025 Marconi Avenue, Suite A, in Carmichael. Doors are officially open starting March 4. Hours at this location run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, meaning plenty of opportunities to do your shopping at your convenience.

Grocery Outlet said in a press release that the Carmichael store will create 30 new jobs in a variety of positions and is independently owned by people from within the community.

Owners Heine and Ramouna Roikjer were present at the grand opening celebration, where they presented a $1,000 donation on behalf of Grocery Outlet to Carmichael Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART), a coalition of organizations, businesses, and agencies committed to finding solutions to homelessness within the community.

In celebration of the grand opening, customers can also enter for a chance to win one of 20 gift certificates for $50 dollars each, a total of $1,000 in free groceries. The online contest will last until April 1, at which point Grocery Outlet will announce the lucky winners.

