More than 25 community groups made 600 smiles possible in Butte County - an area ravaged by the Camp Fire last November.

Many families lost everything when the wildfire tore though, but their heartbreak has not been forgotten.

This weekend the Butte County Sheriff's Department held it's annual bike giveaway, gifting the bikes to children affected by the wildfire.

The kids were able to able to test and pick out their bikes and select a helmet to go along with it.

"We had such a great time this morning at our annual bike giveaway!" the department said on Facebook, writing that the bike giveaway would have not have been possible without organizations like the Butte Community Based Coalition Program, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Chico Bike and Board and many others.

A big thanks to the Butte County Sheriff for sharing the video on Twitter!

Were you or a loved one affected by the Camp Fire? Visit Buttecountyrecovers.org or follow the Sheriff's Department on Facebook to learn more about available assistance.

