A doctors office on wheels | Everyday Heroes

Elica Healthcare is taking healthcare to low income and homeless communities.

This week, meet Carissa Caryotakis, a medical provider with Elica Healthcare. Caryotakis works on the Health on Wheels unit also known as HOW. It’s basically a doctor’s office on wheels

“A mobile clinic operates like a brick and mortar clinic. We can offer preventive care, chronic care, wound care. All sorts of things,” Caryotakis said.

Elica Healthcare is a non-profit medical provider that serves low income and homeless communities.

Caryotakis is one of the many Elica Healthcare providers who drive up to schools, churches and homeless shelters and help patients who may have not received medical treatment in a long time.

“Making sure they received their pap smear, mammogram, colonoscopy and more,” Caryotakis said.

The Health on Wheels mobile medicine program delivers services to those who are unable to visit a standing clinic due to barriers, such as lack of transportation, language difficulties, homelessness, or mental illness.

The mobile clinic also provides coronavirus tests.

“We wanted to identify any positive cases and working with Sacramento County to isolate those patients," Caryotoakis said.

Caryotakis and all the other Elica healthcare providers are Everyday Heroes helping the homeless and low-income community.

More information on the mobile clinic and the services Elica provides can be found here. https://www.elicahealth.org/

