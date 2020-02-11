After 200 days apart due to rare syndrome, twins lock eyes for first time and hold hands in hospital

The girls and their parents have had to spend days apart from one another.

ATLANTA — They know a lot about strength, the hospital said, when describing identical twins from Atlanta born with multiple medical conditions.

Having not seen one another since the day they were born, the two locked eyes for the first time after more than 200 days between Northside Hospital's NICU and Children's Heart Center.

"It was the first time the girls had truly seen each other since they were born, and the first time all four of us were together in one room since the girls were just three weeks old," their mother Lindsey McCoy said.

The hospital said it was very emotional.

"When they reunited in our Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, instinctive eye gazing gave way to hand-holding... and nary a dry eye in the room," a spokesperson for Children's said on social media.

In a time with so much uncertainty, this is exactly what you need to put a smile on your face.