SPRING HILL, Fla. — This heartwarming reunion at Spring Hill Elementary will bring a tear to your eye and a smile to your face.

On Thursday, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brie Johnson stopped by the school to surprise her daughter, Peyton.

In a Facebook post, Hernando Schools said Peyton's mom had been deployed for several months as part of the task force COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

A video posted by the school district shows the moment the two reunite.

Peyton's teachers have her stand in front of a stage with her classmates around her as they talk about her upcoming birthday. Her mom then sneaks up behind her and waits for her to turn around.

The emotional reunion brings Peyton to tears.

We can't think of a better birthday surprise.