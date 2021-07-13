California artist creates unique prosthetic limbs for kids | Get Uplifted

The artist paints super heroes on the prosthetics and gives them away for free!

WASHINGTON — It's difficult for a person when they lose a limb, and it can be extra hard for kids. But a California-based artist is making it cooler to have a prosthetic.

Ricardo Muro created Halloween masks for his own kids using a process called "hydrodipping." It's basically painting using water. The masks were so popular, Ricardo was inspired to help others by creating art on prosthetic limbs.

He thought if he could bring happiness to a kid with a mask, imagine a kid with a cool prosthetic.

He paints super heroes on the prosthetic limbs. He's been doing it for four years now. Since he started, he has brought so much joy to kids, and he does it all for free!

