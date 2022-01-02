x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Special delivery! Baby born on flight to Washington D.C.

By the time the flight touched down at Dulles International Airport, an extra passenger was onboard.

WASHINGTON — Thirty thousand feet above the Atlantic Ocean, a United flight crew was facing a situation. A passenger was in labor. And they were still thousands of miles from their destination: Washington D.C.

The crew launched into action.

A doctor on the flight teamed up with one of the flight attendants, who was a trained nurse, to successfully deliver the baby.

Hours later, mom and baby are doing well, United Airlines said. They were met with gifts from United once the flight touched down at Dulles International Airport. The flight was coming from Accra, Ghana.

In a card for the mother, United staff wrote, "On behalf of the United Team at Washington Dulles, congratulations on your new baby boy!"

Kimberly Gibbs, a spokesperson for United Airlines, said the mother and baby were taken to an area hospital upon arrival Sunday.

RELATED: Yes, airlines have to reimburse you for ‘reasonable’ items if your bag is lost or delayed

Credit: United Airlines
Credit: United Airlines

RELATED: There's an auto parts shortage. Here's what you should know

RELATED: A deeper look at the cultural and economic importance of horses in Virginia

RELATED: Meet the Virginia cousins helping oysters make a comeback

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Funeral processions set for fallen Elk Grove Officer Tyler Lenehan