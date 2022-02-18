"After five months together, it was a bittersweet moment for her care team to celebrate her NICU graduation and say farewell," posted the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 173 days in the NICU, the care team at Wolfson Children's Hospital announced that baby Kaltrin is finally going home.

She was born on Feb. 18 and was with made the move to the hospital's new NICU floors just days later, says Wolfsons.

"Kaltrin is a fighter and so is her mom, who was here and able to stay with her most times around the clock. Kaltrin and her family became part of our family and we were thrilled able to celebrate a big win with them today."