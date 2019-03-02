Elizabeth Jernberg and husband Jason, were set to open a BBQ food truck business just five days before the Camp Fire tore through Paradise, California and the surrounding communities.



The fire which started on Nov. 8, later claimed 86 lives and more than 14,000 homes and businesses. The Jernberg’s lost theirs before it was ever able to open.



On Superbowl weekend, the Bayside Adventure Church of Roseville held a BBQ fundraiser to help the family get back on their feet.

RELATED: 600 bikes gifted to children affected by the Camp Fire

RELATED: First responders recognized at Sacramento Kings game for work during recently California wildfires

The church purchased all of the food, which was cooked by the fire survivors, and offered to church members in exchange for donations to help rebuild their business.

“A lot of people are relocating, leaving town, and she wanted to stay,” said campus pastor John Volinski. “And it really just grabbed my heart to see somebody that wanted to stay, live in that community, serve that community, and reopen their food truck business.”

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Elizabeth Jernberg has been a chef for more than 20 years. It has always been her dream to open a restaurant, she said. That dream was nearly shattered last November.

The family couldn’t afford to have a brick and mortar store, they said, so they poured everything into the food truck trailer which was destroyed before it was insured.

“Our primary home was standing with smoke damage,” Elizabeth Jernberg said. “We are now in our primary residence, which is why it’s so important for us to get back financially secure, so we don’t lose that.”

The family needs an estimated $14,000 to buy a new trailer and kick-start their business. The church hopes to raise around $5,000 during the Superbowl weekend fundraiser, Volinski said.

Following the fire, numerous groups and organizations descended on the area to offer support to survivors like the Jernbergs.

A Facebook group was created and the “Paradise Adopt a Family” page, founded by Rocklin couple Eric and Heather Lofholm, has reached more than 33,000 members.

“Way, way beyond what we could have imagined like the event here at the church,” Eric Lofholm said. “This is mind blowing, you know to help Elizabeth get back her food truck and get back to work.”

The Lofholm’s are members of the Roseville church and say they are astounded by the generosity of so many offering help to fire survivors.

______________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE: More than 600 kids affected by Camp Fire receive bikes in Butte County

The Butte County Sheriff's Department was able to gift the bikes to children affected by the fire thanks to more than 25 generous donors.