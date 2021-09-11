California boy with Down syndrome makes friends with garbage collector | Get Uplifted

Finn and Mike have developed a special bond.

WASHINGTON — Friendships are always special, but the friendship between 5-year-old Finn and his pal Todd takes it to a whole new level.

Finn has Down syndrome and his family moved to the bay area in California just before the pandemic hit. With everything shut down, it was hard for Finn to make friends. So trash day during COVID-19 became something Finn could look forward to.

The friendship between Finn and trash collector Todd quickly took off.

"It was actually one of the first relationships he was able to develop because he got to know Todd consistently," Finn's mom said.

Todd said the friendship goes both ways.

"He does as much for me as I do for him," he said. "I drive off with a big smile, so it makes my day too. I'm thankful for that."

Finn and his family are moving to southern California soon. Finn's buddy Todd hopes the next garbage collector will take good care of Finn.

