In the summer of 2014, Stryder nearly drowned in his family's pool, but a crew from Firehouse 31 saved his life.

PHOENIX — A boy was reunited on Saturday with one of the firefighters who saved his life after he nearly drowned nine years ago.

Stryder Buck celebrated his birthday and had the opportunity to reunite with Capt. Matt Belli, who responded to a near-drowning call in a fenced backyard pull in 2014.

When first responders arrived at the scene nearly a decade ago, crews found a neighbor providing CPR to little Stryder.

Stryder made a full recovery and almost nine years later, firefighters from Firehouse 31, the same station that responded to the call in 2014, stopped by to wish him a happy birthday.

