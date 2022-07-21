"People don't do that for me. But they did. It was nice of them."

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Thursday was a special day for Joseph Taylor Jr. in Brunswick.

The veteran of World War II turned 99 years old. To celebrate, Joseph's neighbors decided to reach out to the Brunswick Fire Department and the Brunswick Police Department for a special drive-by surprise.

And Joseph was indeed surprised.

"I didn't think that would happen to me," he told 3News after the parade. "People don't do that for me. But they did. It was nice of them."

Members of the Brunswick VFW and American Legion posts were also there to honor Joseph, who joined the United States Army in 1942.

"He's a survivor," Brunswick Fire Chief Greg Glauner said of Joseph. "He's one of the last World War II veterans still alive today, so we wanted to come out and honor him."

So what's the key to still being around at age 99? "You have to live clean and throw the bottle away," Joseph advises. "Not too much bottle, that's bad for you."

And what about next year when he turns 100? "I don't expect to see you (the media) here next year, but I hope to be here," Joseph said. "Maybe I'll grow a beard."