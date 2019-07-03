SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was a momentous occasion for military families at the Sacramento airport Thursday, as several California National Guardsmen arrived home after spending nearly a year in Afghanistan.

Liz Allen of Sutter Creek is a military wife and a mother of three young children. She and the kids arrived more than an hour early to the Sacramento Airport to await the arrival of their soldier Major John Allen.

“I’ve been a part of the military family for 19-years," she said. "So, this is nothing new to me, unfortunately.”

Her husband is one of about 100 soldiers from California’s 40th Infantry Division, that’s has been assisting the United States and NATO forces in Southern Afghanistan for the past nine months.

“I try not to think about it too much but we do the best we can,” Allen said when asked if she worries about her loved one being in a war zone.

The soldiers were welcomed by a crowd of family members holding signs. Family members broke into tears as they saw their soldiers return. Many ran to the soldiers and offered long hugs as they saw each other for the first time in months.

“Pretty emotional,” Major John Allen said of his return. “It’s been like nine and a half months since I’ve seen the kids.”

He’s spoken to his family through phone calls and Facetime but was ecstatic to see them in person.

The soldiers were joined by Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley, who commands the U.S. and NATO forces in Southern Afghanistan.

“Just bittersweet and you know I’ve got emotions on this one that I’ve never had in my career that you know that I just have to deal with,” Brigadier General Smiley said.

The Southern commander was wounded after being shot during a key-leadership meeting in an insider attack in Kandahar last October. Two high-level Afghan officials were killed and several others were wounded.

The commander says he is proud of the accomplishments of California’s 40th Infantry during this historical mission.

“The National Guard divisions really haven’t been used in a combat environment since really the Korean War,” he said.

Successes include collaboration with Afghan National Security Forces to support humanitarian operations and provide security support which led to a successful democratic election, the Brigadier General said in an interview in early March.

The soldiers spent a week at Fort Hood in Texas before returning home.

