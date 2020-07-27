Celebrities have joined the search for a teddy bear containing a woman's late mother's voice recording in it after it was stolen from her during a move.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It wasn't just any teddy bear. This stuffed animal had a recording that connected a Canadian woman to a final message from her mother.

Mara Soriano was moving to a new apartment last week in Vancouver when a friend needed help suddenly, so she left a bag she was moving in an unsecured area. Soriano told CBC Canada that it was only left unattended for a short time, when she says it was stolen.

"It just makes me feel devastated," Soriano said. "I'm absolutely crushed."

Mara Soriano is desperately seeking this teddy bear stolen in Vancouver's West End. It has a final message from her mother, Marilyn, who died of cancer in 2019. Mara shared this video with @cbcnewsbc pic.twitter.com/GJYLu7QjK1 — Liam Britten (@liam_britten) July 26, 2020

Soriano told CNN of her mother's voice recording in the bear saying, "it was so important to me because she had a recording on it that was specifically just for me that said she loved me, she was proud of me, and she'll always be with me."

The stolen bag also contained other valuables like an iPad and a video game console, but Soriano just wants the bear back.

Her mother, Marilyn Soriano, died of cancer in June of 2019 at the age of 53. She said of the bear, "I hugged it every time I missed her."

Then Saturday, actor Ryan Reynolds joined the search, generously offering $5,000 for the precious item's return. After seeing the story, Reynolds wrote in a tweet, "Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home."

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

CNN reported that Sunday Soriano was seen walking the streets, putting up posters asking for the return of the bear.

Vancouver police are asking that anyone who has seen the teddy bear please call them at 604-717-3321.