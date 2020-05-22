CHP helps reunite 3-year-old girl with stuffed dog accidentally thrown out the window on I-80

Toffee's family, desperate to get him back, contacted CHP-North Sacramento through Facebook asking for help.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A small stuffed dog is back home with its owner — albeit with one less leg — after a brief adventure on Interstate 80.

Toffee, the dog, was riding in a car with his family, when he was accidentally thrown out of an open window just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Toffee was able to survive but was left stranded on I-80 near the Antelope Scales.

Toffee's family, desperate to get him back, contacted the North Sacramento Area office of the California Highway Patrol through Facebook asking for help.

"I don't know how regularly this area is swept or if anyone would see a small light brown dog but if he is seen I'm sure she would greatly appreciate him," the message to CHP read. "She was not particularly appreciative of my 'Oh that's so sad. He might get squished. Maybe let's not do that with our friends' comment."

Less than 12 hours later, Officer McTaggart visited the area where Toffee was last seen. Thankfully, Toffee had not gone far, but he was missing a leg.

Officer McTaggart rescued Toffee, taking him to the North Sacramento Area Office where some service animals helped in his recovery before he was reunited with his family.

