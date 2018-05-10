If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A traffic stop in Solano County turned into an impromptu delivery room for a family and a trio of California Highway Patrol officers, early Friday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. According to CHP, officers spotted a vehicle driving “irregularly” on Interstate 80 through Vacaville. When the officers stopped the car, they say the driver immediately notified them that his wife was in labor.

The officers jumped into action and helped successfully deliver the child, a baby boy, right there on the side of the highway. The family was then taken by ambulance to Kaiser Permanente. An officer drove the family’s vehicle so that dad could ride with mom in the ambulance.

