SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — The family of a local Triad girl surprised her with a Christmas in July party Saturday. Allie Zuppo, 11, was unable celebrate many holidays, including Christmas at home with her family last year.

That's because Allie spent about seven months in the hospital receiving treatments for luekemia.

The luau-themed Christmas party looked like a picture taken straight from an Island travel magazine, filled with a combination of family, students, friends, nurses and doctors.

Summerfield Community Surprises 10-Year-Old Who Battled Leukemia With Homecoming

Judging from the looks of things, the delayed Christmas party was well worth the wait.

Allie’s mother, Meredith, told WFMY News 2 in May that Allie is in remission, but will still undergo therapy.

Merry Christmas Allie!

