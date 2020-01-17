CIBOLO, Texas — It’s a dream come true for a 10-year-old in Cibolo.

The Schlather Intermediate School 5th grader got to meet his hero—the one that helped give him a voice.

Vincent Arambula loves to talk about his favorite superhero, Iron Man. Something for which his mother, Nicole, is grateful.

Vincent lost his ability to speak when he was just 1 year old.

“You see red flags, and you’re like, ‘What’s going on?'" Nicole said.

She said they had early interventions, and thought maybe it was just delayed speech—except, by the time he turned 4, Vincent still wasn’t speaking.

“I took him to tour a little Pre-K and he had a complete meltdown,” Nicole said. “It really scared me.”

She said Vincent was diagnosed with autism a short time later.

“You just get on the waiting list with the diagnosis, and then you start that journey...which is therapy, therapy, therapy,” she said.

And then, Vincent found his superhero.

Nicole said Vincent’s neighbor friend had an Iron Man helmet mask, and they borrowed it for the night.

“He slept in it. And, that next morning, I mean, we saw a completely different kid,” Nicole said.

Nicole said her son wore the mask everywhere after that.

“I didn’t want people to see my face because they might laugh at me,” Vincent said.

Vincent was a completely different kid—he had finally found his voice.

“This Iron Man helmet helped me,” he said. “I couldn't talk forever, but I could talk now.”

And now, he’s talking all the way to newfound fame.

Nicole said she submitted Vincent’s story to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last year. To her surprise, they contacted her last week, and asked them if they’d be interested in coming to the show.

A few days later, they found out that Vincent would be on the show, and Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr. would be hosting the show in Ellen’s place.

“I had a jackhammer in my heart,” Vincent said. “My blood was literally happy.”

They show aired on Tuesday where, Downey Jr. welcomed Vincent and his parents on the stage with a big high-five.

“Earlier today I heard about 10-year-old Vincent," the actor said on the show. "He’s a fan from Texas who wanted to meet me, and after hearing his story I think I may be more excited to meet him."

They shared Vincent’s story with Downey Jr., and how the Iron Man mask changed his life.

“I'm famous in my school—famous,” Vincent said.

“You and I both did this with same mask, and for some reason it gave us a voice,” said Downey Jr. on the show.

It’s not every day that someone gets to tell their hero how super they really are, but Vincent got exactly that opportunity.

“That was my life's dream, and I finally accomplished it," he said. “It's great to be (an) autistic kid. I love being one."

