SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cue the adorable fairy tale music.

A few dedicated dads recently went back to school for an unusual reason, to learn how to do their daughter's hair.

The father's took part in a class at the Paul Mitchel School at MTI College in Sacramento in order to learn how to style their daughter's hair.

Daniel Rodriguez, one of the fathers, said his reason for participating was simple.

"I can’t even do a simple pony tail, it always ends up a mess," Rodriguez said.

Each father received one-on-one, hands-on instructions for how to properly brush and style their little princess' hair, according to her length and texture.

"We want to be able to teach them so that their daughters are looking good and feeling good, and so that they feel more confident being a father," cosmetology student Brenda Evans said.

By the end of the evening, the dads were taught how to make ponytails, ballet buns, and even braid their daughter's hair.

Jamie Morgan, another student at the Paul Mitchell school, hopes this daddy-daughter hairstyling class will create, "a little bit more bonding time with their daughters."

"It’s a moment they can have where they can go to their fathers, and not just their mothers," Morgan added.

Continue the conversation with TC on Facebook and Instagram.

_______________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

Vegan burger joint 'Burger Patch' set to open in Midtown Sacramento

Phil and Danea Horn will open "Burger Patch" on May 4, located on the corner of K Street and 23rd Street in Midtown Sacramento. The menu looks like any other burger joint - burgers, fries, milkshakes - but the catch is that everything is plant-based.