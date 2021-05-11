DC firefighter honored for saving woman who was shot in the eye | Get Uplifted

DC firefighter and paramedic Myisha Richards reunited with a woman whose life she saved.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. firefighter was honored for her lifesaving efforts when she helped a woman who had been shot last year.

Firefighter and paramedic Myisha Richards was off duty on June 3, 2020, when she encountered a shooting victim and immediately jumped into action, DC Fire and EMS said.

Richards was recently reunited with the shooting victim, only identified as Bridget, who explained what happened in a video shared by the fire department.

"Just as I got to the red light at Bowen Road, there was a gentleman and I didn't see him coming. The only thing I saw when I looked to the right was a gun, and by that time the gun hit me, and it hit me in my eye," Bridget said.

Richards said when she noticed Bridget had been shot she didn't hesitate to provide help, even though she was off duty at the time.

"It was just nature kicked in," Richard said.

Bridget said she begged Richards to save her life before she passed out.

Richards performed lifesaving measures well before police and medical personnel arrived on the scene and her quick actions helped Bridget to survive. Richards was recognized for her work during an award ceremony on Wednesday. She was given an award for meritorious pre-hospital care by the fire department.

— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) November 3, 2021

"It's nice to be recognized like this, but I wouldn't have it any other way, to be honest," Richards said.

As it turns out, Bridget was the grandmother of another D.C. firefighter, Aarion Garrett.

"I'm super happy that it turned out the way it did," Garett said.

Bridget also expressed her gratitude.

"I'm so thankful she was there. God put her in place. Without that I wouldn't be here to tell the story," she said.

