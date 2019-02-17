Two very sweet photos posted to Facebook show Amador County Deputy Casey Wilson and Joan Almstrom of Pioneer smiling after the two met unexpectedly.

Deputy Wilson found Almstrom in her home freezing cold, without power, heat or cell service Saturday night. A neighbor called authorities after not being able to reach Almstrom earlier in the day.

Wilson decided it was best to get Almstrom somewhere safe and warm.

He dug out knee-high snow from the road to her front porch and pushed her in her wheelchair to his patrol car.

Wilson then gave Almstrom a ride to the Jackson Rancheria Hotel. When they got to the hotel, the staff helped out and gave Almstrom a discounted rate.

Deputy Wilson took care of the bill.

The sheriff's office posted the story to their Facebook page and said, "A big thank you to both Deputy Wilson and the Jackson Rancheria. A great example of teamwork in our community."

Continue the conversation with Madison on Facebook.