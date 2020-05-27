3-year-old gets 'birthday to remember' with Disney princess-themed parade

Not only did Adalynn get hundreds of cards and presents from strangers, she also got a special surprise from her favorite Disney princesses.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — As early as she can remember, Adalynn Poenar has loved princesses. She has all the dresses, but her favorite is Cinderella.

"Everyday when she wakes up, she goes to her vanity, she gets her makeup on, and then she picks out what to wear," said her mother, Jennifer Poenar. "Everything is Cinderella. Elsa sometimes, but majority Cinderella."

With Adalynn's birthday coming up, Jennifer wanted to make it extra special.

She posted to the Facebook group "Folsom Chat" asking for birthday cards for her little princess. She told the group that she adopted Adalynn at birth and wanted to make her birthday memorable this quarantine.

"I was just like, well what can I do to make it special, because I'm known to go crazy for birthdays. I go over the top," Jennifer said.

Ariel, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, Jasmine and, Adalynn's favorite, Cinderella showed up in trucks and cars and paraded down her street to wish her happy birthday.

"It was a birthday to remember," Jennifer said.

Her father even drew a carriage for her in their driveway.

Photographer Meloney Valadez organized the parade after asking friends and strangers to help.

"They were more than willing to. I'll put on a dress, I'll jump in the back of a truck and be a princess for a day," Valadez said. "It was not hard finding the ladies to be okay to do this. Especially during this time. This is what we all need right now. The support and love for each other."

Valadez captured all the moments.

"It was really heartwarming to see her and her little arms flailing about. she was so cute," Valadez said.

Of all the pictures, one of Adalynn waving goodbye to Cinderella is her favorite.

"She kept waving until she couldn't see Cinderella anymore," Valadez said. "It was adorable. That picture of her waving goodbye. That was really cute,"

Adalynn's dreams came true on her magical third birthday.

"Thank you everyone for making my birthday so special," the 3-year-old said, thanking everyone involved.

