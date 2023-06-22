More than 650 children participate in 'World’s Largest Swimming Lesson' at Disney World

According to Disney, the event builds awareness and empowers students with the skills they need to swim safely.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort hosted the World's Largest Swimming Lesson on Thursday which also turned the resort into Florida's largest event site.

This annual event is designed to promote safe water practices worldwide, Disney leaders explain online in a news release.

More than 650 kids from six different nonprofit organizations showed up to participate in the swimming lesson at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and at other resort hotel pools.

According to the release, the event builds awareness and empowers students with the skills they need to swim safely.

“Students need access to these critical safety lessons, especially here in Florida where we’re surrounded by water,” Tajiana Ancora-Brown, director of external affairs at Walt Disney World Resort, said in a statement. “Being able to host the largest site in the state means our impact on their lives is huge – whether they were inspired to pursue a career in recreation or pass the lessons along to their friends and family.

"These are skills and memories that will last them a lifetime!”

Former Olympic silver medalist Maritza Correia McClendon, who's the first African American woman to make the U.S. Olympic swim team and set a world record, participated in the event.

She was able to share her love of swimming while also speaking about the importance of water safety.

"Swimming and water safety are critical for kids, especially in Florida where there are numerous lakes, ponds and waterways, as well as swimming pools," Disney leaders explain online. "McClendon, who grew up in Florida and now resides in the Atlanta area, talked with the kids about her journey with swim safety and emphasized just how important it is to understand from a young age."

After the lesson, the swimmers were able to put their skills to the test and spent the rest of the day enjoying the watery attractions at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

They also reportedly got to meet Mickey Mouse and Stitch!

"Immersive and distinctly Disney experiences like this are part of the Disney Future Storytellers initiative and are designed to leave a lasting impact on these kids as they look to their futures," the release read in part.