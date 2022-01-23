Doggie blanket donations keep out the cold

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services says they've got a stockpile of over 100 blankets for the animals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (ACS) have been collecting blankets to keep pets warm this winter. Thanks to generous donations from the community, they've built up a stock of over a hundred.

Thanks to ACS, and our generous community, people and dogs alike are staying toasty.

"We reached out to the public and we can't thank the citizens of Corpus enough for the response that we've received." Said Program Manager Joel Skidmore of ACS.

"We asked for blankets, one for the comfort of the animals that we have here, two so have them on our trucks so when officers run into an animal that needs bedding in its dog house, we can provide that to them."

Every dog in their care gets a blanket, and it's because of the community that they have them.

ACS lead Mia Burbage says the efforts are making a difference.

"The animals absolutely love blankets, it makes them feel more of a home environment. It makes them for comfortable and it just makes them happier to be in our facility while they're in our care."

Since the facility is indoor/outdoor and has concrete floors, blankets are a necessity in cold weather. But between beds and blankets, these furry friends are staying comfy.

"Seeing our animals just cozy and warm, especially our animals that are not in the best of shape. Maybe they're a little too thin, maybe they're hairless, maybe it's the first time they've ever had a blanket before.," Mia said.

Since this is a temporary home for these animals, Joel says community help means everything.

"We are not a long term placement for the animals, but we always want to make sure that we're doing the best for them while they're here temporarily. We have blankets for the cats, we have blankets for the dogs. We always want them to be comfortable and know that this is a safe place for them to be until we can find a forever home for them."

ACS says adoption rates have been high since December, but there are other ways to help. If you're interested, you can reach out to ACS to foster a dog, freeing space at the facility.

As for getting through the weather? The blankets are doing their part.

