Dogs lost during evacuations in 2020 North Complex Fire finally reunited with family

Max and Lucy were both evacuated from their home by Chico Animal Services during the fire in September 2020. Now, nearly a year later, they are back home.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Two dogs lost during evacuations from the 2020 North Complex Fire in Butte County were reunited with their owners after nearly a year.

Max and Lucy were both evacuated from their home by Chico Animal Services during the fire in September 2020. Chico Animal Services assisted Butte County Animal Control with animal evacuations during the North Complex Fire.

Lucy was briefly separated from Max because she had to be treated for burns on her feet. Max was taken to the Chico Animal Shelter because he was considered an escape risk and too much for a temporary shelter to handle.

After Lucy was released from Valley Oak, she was taken to Chico to be reunited with Max. Eventually, a neighbor recognized the dogs and connected the animal shelter with Max and Lucy’s family.

Unfortunately, the family lost their home to the fire and did not know what had become of their pets. The family’s living situation at the time was such that they couldn’t take Lucy and Max back right away, and they considered giving them up for adoption. Thankfully, animal services held on to the animals until their family was in a position to be reunited.

“Why find a new home for a pet when they already have a home? Especially if we have the resources to help. It’s the least we can do when families are experiencing so much devastation and loss,” said Chico Animal Services Manager Tracy Mohr.

The animal shelter was able to care for Max and Lucy with help from the community and their foster program until their family was stable enough to take them back. Mohr said the shelter will miss the dogs, but they are happy they could reunite them with their family.

