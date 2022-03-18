in 1972 the Jenkins Kindergarten class took this picture, 50 years later they got back together to take a second photo.

SUMTER, S.C. — When was the last time you saw your kindergarten classmates?

Well imagine seeing them 50 years after graduating kindergarten.

In 1972, Mrs. Fords kindergarteners sat for a class picture, they dressed their best that day, new haircuts and freshly scrubbed faces stare back at you from the photo of the Jenkins Kindergarten in Sumter.

Don Phillips, one of the students, remembers the precise moment before the picture was taken, saying, “I don’t think my hair had been combed for four or five days… she grabbed the comb and started from back here and went all the way up to the front.”

He went on to say, “She did not want to take that picture until everyone looked their best.”

Now fifty-years later, they sat together again, recreating that picture, some travelling from as far as Dallas, Atlanta and North Carolina.

It was a trip of love for many of them.

Their teacher Mrs. Rose Ford, an educator for more than 40 years says she remembers them all. “It’s just wonderful, some I have seen time and time again and some I haven’t seen since kindergarten," said Mrs. Ford.

Her students, to this day, hold a very special place in their hearts for the woman that taught them their ABC’s.

Phillips, is the little boy in the green sweater on the far right. He says, Mrs. Ford had a lasting impact on his life.

“Mrs. Ford will always be my kindergarten teacher," he said. “I used to idolize her.”

Phillips said he has never forgotten Mrs. Ford's kindness, describing how she would pick him up every morning to go to kindergarten, “We just knew this long black car would be coming down the street and we we’re so excited because we were going to school.”

Mrs. Ford saying, “It was four or five kids, I had to leave early to take them to kindergarten.”

Sitting together once again, on their 50th anniversary, Mrs. Ford says she wouldn’t have it any other way.