Florida teacher plays tic-tac-toe with student through window

The school district said it was her way of letting her students know she misses them.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Florida moved to distance learning just about a month ago, and some students and teachers are really beginning to miss each other.

One teacher in Pasco County thought of a creative way to see her students and still stay safe while abiding by coronavirus social distancing rules.

All it took was a window, an erasable marker and a game of tic-tac-toe.

Pasco County Schools said Deer Park Elementary teacher Magen Wilson went to students' homes and started playing the game with them through the window.

Taking turns marking Xs and Os, a simple task, was enough to show her students she cares.

