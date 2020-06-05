Construction company offers to help improve homes of some front-line workers for free

"I just wanted to do something to give back to these businesses that were shut down... Then I thought about the other people on the front lines trying to help us."

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif — Front line workers are getting a helping hand from an El Dorado County Construction company that is giving away thousands of dollars worth of home improvements.

Every Friday, Straight Line Construction in Single Springs announces its winners, which are initially nominated by the community and recognized as heroes working on the front line of the pandemic.

"Nominate a hero, or someone in need, and it's a $125,000 in home improvement giveaway," says Straight Line President Jack Borba.

One of the first heroes to receive the construction giveaway was Randy Haskins, a Placerville resident who founded New Beginnings, a re-entry ministry and half-way house that teaches ex-cons to live on outside of prison.

New Beginnings needed roof repair, but donations dried up shortly after the start of the pandemic.

"We are at the bottom of the food chain when it comes to fundraising. Nothing pulls heartstrings less than men getting out of prison," Haskins said.

Straight Line will be fixing roof leaks at New Beginnings, aswell as be making repairs to another front line worker's roof.

Caitlin Bost works at Umpqua Bank helping small businesses sign up for government relief funds.

Straight Line Construction says so far she's received the most nominations for the giveaway, likely because of all the people she's helped at her bank.

"A couple business owners told me they nominated me, and it's very humbling," Bost said.

People like Randy and Caitlin are the heroes helping people through this pandemic. That's why Straight Line Construction is working with a number of their partners to reward do people like them with needed repairs.

"I just wanted to do something to give back to these businesses that were shut down [and] can't collect unemployment," Borba said. "Then I thought about the other people on the front lines trying to help us."

If you would like to nominate someone for the Straight Line Construction Home improvement giveaway, fill out the nomination form here.

If you want to nominate an everyday hero, email John Bartell or follow him on Facebook.

RELATED:

RAIN OR SHINE? GET THE LATEST FORECAST IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP: