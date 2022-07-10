Friends who found out they are sisters have family reunion in Dominican Republic

The two first met as co-workers in New Haven, then DNA confirmed they were actually sisters. This week they traveled to meet their family in the Dominican Republic.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two friends from New Haven that found out they were siblings finally had their family reunion in the Dominican Republic.

FOX61's Lauren Zenzie first reported this story almost two years ago. To recap, Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison were friends at the former Russian Lady Bar in New Haven and Julia noticed Cassandra's Dominican flag tattoo which acquainted them and they finally realized they were both adopted from the Dominican Republic.

People had always told them they looked alike but it wasn't until about five years ago that they got serious about figuring out if they were related. But after weeks of waiting, they found out through DNA testing that they were biological siblings.

Cassandra met her family in the Dominican Republic for the first time last year when this story was first announced, but Julia did not go.

But finally, after COVID subsided, Julia followed suit.

"I think you know, with talking to Cassandra more, and talking to my dad more, I think it kind of opened my mind to like meeting them. I still have anxiety over it," said Julia. "So It's safe to say you're ready to meet your family?" "I'm ready as I'm ever going to be"

Julia and Cassandra with their family behind them hopped on Zoom with FOX61 and could not contain their excitement at this lifetime opportunity.

