After not seeing her students for months, Latoya Easter is visiting every single senior at East View High School in Georgetown to let them know they're cared for.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Schools around the country are trying to figure out what graduation is going to look like with social distancing and everything else going on right now.

But in Georgetown, one principal wants to make sure that before the students walk the stage, they get one last chat with her.

For the past week and a half, LaToya Easter has spent her days visiting the homes of graduating seniors.

"Hey, Gaspar, how are you doing? You know, I can't shake your hand. You know, I have to social distance."

She's visiting every single student out of the more than 400 in East View's graduating class.

"I know that this last semester was not what any of us thought it would be," Easter said.

They're visits that on other terms would be a little scary.

"It's a surprise ... for a lot of our kids. 'Oh my gosh, the principals here,'" Easter joked. "'For good reasons, right?'"

It's a mission that is important to her.

"So, I would spend nights the last three weeks really thinking about students, thinking about the fact that I wasn't really able to reach some," she said.

She wants to get in those last-second chats, like which college students chose.

"So, where you going?" she asked Brendan Hampton.

"University of East London," he replied.

"What? Woah, you didn't tell me that. That is awesome."

"It was definitely fun being able to tell her about those things," Hampton told KVUE in a FaceTime interview after the visit. "Out of all the high administration I've seen over the years, she's definitely more participated in every day things."

"It's the one thing I can do that's personable," Easter said. "Also, it showcases a different level of leadership of how we stretch ourselves to the very end."

It's all about getting those last conversations in to show every senior that they are cared for.

"We all are in this together," she said. "It's so rewarding to know that no matter where you are, you have someone fighting in the trenches with you and who understand your struggle and knows exactly where you are."