Family of 105-year-old Georgia woman asks for cards to celebrate her birthday

Since she can't have a party this year due to COVID-19, her family is asking people from around the world to mail her birthday cards

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman's family is asking people across the world to mail in birthday cards to the soon to be 105-year-old.

It's all part of an effort to surprise Helen Mangham in Lifsey Springs, Pike County, Georgia for her 105th birthday.

Mangham was born on Aug. 2, 1915.

Her granddaughter, Pam Vickers, says the family has always celebrated her milestone birthdays, but COVID-19 made this year's festivities a little different.

They were planning to hold a reception for Mangham, but decided on a different option.

"We decided to reach out to the world and see exactly how many birthday cards she could get and where they would come from," Vickers said. "She enjoys getting cards."

The family is asking people to send birthday cards to Helen Mangham and mail it Vickers' house at 257 Wallie Road in Molena, Georgia 30258 before Mangham's birthday on Aug. 2.

They plan to hold a small gathering with immediate family on Mangham's birthday, where they will surprise her with a bunch of cards from people of all walks of life.

Vickers says she thinks Mangham will be overjoyed.

"Anywhere outside of this community just tickles her," she said.

Mangham's brother passed in 2018, but her three younger sisters are still alive and will be celebrating with her, Vickers says.

One sister is 103-years-old, another is 101, and the youngest sister is 94.

The group of siblings were honored in the Guinness Book of World Records in Dec. 2016 for having the highest combined age of 485 years and 72 days.

Vickers says her father, Mangham's 85-year-old son, will be present at her birthday celebration as well.

"She's just going to love it. She's just going to be over the top. She'll enjoy looking at each and every one and reading them I know for sure," Vickers said.

Vickers says whenever folks ask Mangham about the secret to a life of longevity, she always responds with the same answer.

"Her secret to longevity is just living by the Bible," Vickers said. "She is a firm believer in living by the Bible, living by the Ten Commandments and just doing what God has asked of her all these years."

Again, cards should be mailed to:

Pam Vickers

257 Wallie Road

Molena, Ga 30258

