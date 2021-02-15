Little girl sings her heart out for Valentine's Day

Nia Gross sent her classmates a special Valentine's Day message.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to get uplifted! That time of the morning where we sing because we’re happy!

Yesterday was Valentine’s day, that day of the year where we do a little extra something something for the special people in our lives showing them the love and appreciation, we feel for them.

And that’s exactly what Miss Nia Gross did for her first-grade classmates, singing Alicia Keys “If I Ain’t Got You”, with a little Valentin's Day twist.

Thank you Danesha Gross for sharing this cuteness overload with us, and happy belated valentines day to you all!

