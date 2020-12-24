Helping out single moms, one gift at a time | Everyday Heroes

She doesn’t have a sleigh or reindeer, but she is handing out presents to little boys, girls and moms.

This year, more than any other year, the holidays are especially hard for single mothers. But when Tara Taylor put on her Santa beard, a picture-perfect holiday is in store for those moms and their kids. She doesn’t have a sleigh and reindeer, but she is handing out presents to little boys girls and moms.

Taylor organizes the annual “Adopt-a-Family” event put on by the non-profit Single Mom Strong.

“The point of our adopt-a-family program is not just to give toys to kids, but to give a whole holiday experience,” Taylor said.

That whole holiday experience includes: winter clothes for kids, a special gift for mom and, thanks to a private donor, several food and gift cards were purchased for a holiday dinner.

“A nice little chunk of money for them, so a total of 185 families served,” Taylor said.

Taylor started Single Mom Strong back in 2016. As a single mom herself, Taylor understands the hardships some moms have to go through. Her focus is to empower women and provide helpful resources like daycare, educational opportunities and most importantly a support community.

“They are all joined by the commonality that they have a lot going on. They have a lot of balls in the air,” Taylor said.

Taylor says holiday can be hard for single mothers. Gifts can make a difference, but at the very least there is something simple we can all do to support the Strong Moms in our community.

“If you know a single mom, reach out and give her a little extra love this time of year and she will appreciate it,” Taylor said.

If you want to nominate an Everyday Hero send an email to John Bartell at jbartell@abc10.com and put Everyday Hero in the subject line. Feel free to send pictures and or web links in the submission.