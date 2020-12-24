Helping out single moms, one gift at a time | Everyday Heroes

This year, more than any other year, the holidays are especially hard for single mothers. But when Tara Taylor put on her Santa beard, a picture-perfect holiday is in store for those moms and their kids. She doesn’t have a sleigh and reindeer, but she is handing out presents to little boys girls and moms.
Taylor organizes the annual “Adopt-a-Family” event put on by the non-profit Single Mom Strong.
“The point of our adopt-a-family program is not just to give toys to kids, but to give a whole holiday experience,” Taylor said.
That whole holiday experience includes: winter clothes for kids, a special gift for mom and, thanks to a private donor, several food and gift cards were purchased for a holiday dinner.
“A nice little chunk of money for them, so a total of 185 families served,” Taylor said.
Taylor started Single Mom Strong back in 2016. As a single mom herself, Taylor understands the hardships some moms have to go through. Her focus is to empower women and provide helpful resources like daycare, educational opportunities and most importantly a support community.
“They are all joined by the commonality that they have a lot going on. They have a lot of balls in the air,” Taylor said.
Taylor says holiday can be hard for single mothers. Gifts can make a difference, but at the very least there is something simple we can all do to support the Strong Moms in our community.
“If you know a single mom, reach out and give her a little extra love this time of year and she will appreciate it,” Taylor said.
