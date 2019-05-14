WILMINGTON, N.C. — A special promposal that went viral has a happy ending for a teen who has ties to Greensboro.

In April, Ashley High School Senior, Nic Cox was asked by a friend to go to prom. Cox, who has down syndrome, was ecstatic when he was asked by his date, Jocelynn Shavard.

Last weekend, Nic was crowned Prom King to cap a memorable night in his life.

He was excited in his own way when they announced his name," said Jeannie Lingo Mayes, Nic's mom. "He has been so happy and taking his crown and sash everywhere like church, work and school."

Cox's mom says Nic was born in Greensboro and attended Claxton Elementary School through fourth grade. He still has family in the area.

It was Nic's first time going to prom.

"The loud screaming and shouting for him by his peers shocked him and he was not expecting it. Once the cheering died down he was back to dancing and taking pictures with everyone."

