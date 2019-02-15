ELK GROVE, Calif. — Going to the grocery store may seem like a tedious task that most of us have to do on a regular basis, but for 3-year-old Tyler Richards, the errand is an adventure.

The West Sacramento boy has an inexplicable love of grocery stores.

Recently, Tyler's mom, Katie Richards, reached out to a local Bel Air to ask if her son could have a behind-the-scenes tour of the market. She explained that Tyler had recently been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.

Katie first noticed symptoms in Tyler that concerned her when he was 11-months-old. She said her baby would have tremors, his eyes would roll up into his head when he was picked up and that he didn't cry. For nearly a year-and-a-half, Katie and her husband Ronnie Richards asked medical professionals if their son should get an MRI, but she said they kept getting the same answer: don't worry, Tyler will eventually catch up with his peers developmentally.

Doctors ruled out autism. They ruled out seizures. The Richards knew in their gut that something was seriously wrong.

It wasn't until Tyler was almost two-and-a-half years old that he finally got an MRI; it took the couple seeking the opinion of an Oakland neurologist last March.

“The diagnosis, it came after a year of searching for answers and being told, ‘Oh, he’s going to catch up. It’s a delay. It’s a global delay,'" Katie said.

In 2018, the MRI revealed that Tyler has a tumor that has twisted itself through his brain.

"It’s massive," Katie said. "It’s like five inches long, from the top of his right thalamus down through his cerebellum, and so it’s intertwined.”

By then the tumor had become inoperable, meaning Tyler will likely not survive, barring a breakthrough, experimental medication and procedures.

”After...finding out what it is, we decided that we were going to live every moment," Katie said, "And try to make his life as normal as possible and not let the diagnosis be who we are.”

Katie and Ronnie want other parents to know about the signs they saw. They want to encourage other parents to advocate for their children when doctors give unsatisfying answers

“You certainly trust your doctors, but you just have to go with your gut," Ronnie said. If something you expect to see is not there, you know, ask for a second opinion. Ask for another specialist. That’s what helped us.”

They know the past can't be changed, but they wonder whether an MRI when they first asked a doctor for one would have meant the difference between operable and inoperable.

“If we would’ve found this when we thought so, at one to two years ago - it could’ve been way smaller," Katie said.

Tyler has been diagnosed with ganglioglioma, a rare form of brain tumor. Since then, the family has "met so many wonderful, wonderful organizations, charities, foundations," Katie said, including Keaton's Child Cancer Alliance, based out of Roseville.

While Tyler's condition has not gone downhill since his diagnosis, his parents know that difficult times lie ahead. That's why they're focusing on savoring every moment they have together.

“We’re just trying to spend the time as a family and then really enjoy each other," Ronnie said. “Seeing everybody with smiles is what we’re after.”

For now, Tyler is happy and stable, playing with his siblings and participating in physical and cognitive therapy. Because his tumor has not grown, he is not yet taking chemotherapy.

“We’ve learned, live moment to moment and there’s no time like the present," Katie added.

When the Elk Grove Bel Air on Waterman Road heard Tyler's story, they immediately agreed to give Tyler a tour - and then some.

“Boy, oh boy, it was above our dreams! It was amazing," Katie said.

The grocery store not only gave Tyler that personal tour, but employees also banded together to purchase the boy his own personalized shopping cart, fund his very own shopping spree and name him "Employee of the Day."

“It just felt good to see him experience his own shopping experience," Ronnie said. "You know, usually he’s following us and we’re trying to control him, so letting him just go and pick off the shelf was pretty exciting.”

He even got his very own Bel Air hat, apron and name tag - all to keep.

“It made me think, 'Wow, there are so many good people out there,'" Katie said.

Grocery-obsessed 3-year-old named Bel Air 'Employee of the Day' Tyler and his mom go through the items in his custom shopping cart. Tyler proves why he is 'Employee of the Day.' Helping behind the scenes at Elk Grove Bel Air on Waterman Road. Tyler stands in the middle of his personal behind-the-scenes tour. A Bel Air employee helps Tyler ring up a few items. Tyler enjoys a nice drink after a long day's work, alongside the Hello Kitty doll he was given from the Bel Air sushi counter. Tyler's parents Ronnie and Katie Richards smile with their son, proud of the 3-year-old Bel Air Employee of the Day. Tyler keeps an eye on the other employees, making sure they are getting things done. Tyler inspects the meat. Could be time to fire up the grill! Milk is a staple in Tyler's home, and he knows where to find it in the store. Tyler helps scan items, placing several things in his custom shopping cart. Tyler helps keep the veggies fresh. This Employee of the Day approves of Bel Air's fresh produce department. Tyler takes stock of what he needs to pick up while at the store. Tyler checks out the fresh veggies. Tyler enjoys his lunch break, complete with cupcakes and company. He later shared some of the sweets with his siblings. Tyler takes a stroll around the store with his custom shopping cart.

According to the store, Tyler used his shopping spree to buy things for his mom (coffee), dad (oranges), 5-year-old brother Nicolas and 1-year-old sister Avery (fruit roll-ups), grandpa (pistachios) and one of the store's employees (deodorant), for which the other store employees thanked him.

“He was very generous. He made sure to get something for each one of us," Katie said.

"I think we had as much fun as Tyler did," the store remarked in a Facebook comment.

Katie thanked the grocery store on Facebook, saying they made her son's wish come true.

"He even woke up this morning asking to go work at his store," she said.

The Richards say they feel wrapped in love and support from the community. The Quick Quack Car Wash location opening soon on Lake Washington Boulevard in West Sacramento has 'adopted' the family, supporting them and including them in the upcoming grand opening festivities. Katie said an Elk Grove printing company has approached the family about making shirts. The Richards have been in touch with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

You can follow Tyler's journey on Facebook.