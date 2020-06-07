Chicks in Crisis help young mothers in need | Everyday Heroes

Young single mom's get help from Elk Grove thanks to this Everyday Hero.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Everyday Heroes are all around us and ABC10 wants to highlight the work they do. Every week our viewer nominates people and organizations making a difference in our community.

Inez Whitlow is the founder of Chicks in Crisis, a non-profit that seeks out young mothers who need a helping hand.

Founded in 1997, Whitlow started Chicks in Crisis out of her garage when she herself was a struggling mother. The organization has a simple mission, to provide love, home and family for every child they encounter.

“I would roll up on homeless pregnant chicks on the street and I would say ‘are you a chick in crisis?’" explained Whitlow. "They would say ‘oh my god yes I am."

More than 400 families depend on the service. Each month single parents can go to the Chicks in Crisis ranch in Elk grove to pick up food, baby supplies and take parenting classes.

“We work with girls, girls in foster care, sex trafficking, CPS, anybody poor. We work with a lot of poor people,” said Whitlow.

Chicks in Crisis is committed to helping serve and support the young parenting community of Elk Grove and the surrounding areas to ensure they finish their education, do not become dependent on the welfare system and avoid their children entering foster care.

Chicks in Crisis is a grassroots effort and since the start of the pandemic fundraising has become a challenge, but long-time supporters are stepping up.

“Many of our supporters, they send me $25 dollar checks every week,” said Whitlow. "They are women who are in their 60’s 70’s and 80’s who were chicks in crisis back in their day."

Inez Whitlow and all the volunteers with Chicks is Crisis are Everyday Heroes for helping single mothers. You can be a hero by supporting Chicks in Crisis on their website. https://chicksincrisis.org/

