KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Many of you fell in love with a little Vol fan in Florida who was bullied for wearing a homemade University of Tennessee shirt to school.

Well, the Vol Shop made a t-shirt based on his design, and it was so popular that it crashed the shop's server on Sunday.

Poceeds from shirt sales will go to STOMP Out Bullying, a national organization that works to stop and prevent bullying and cyberbullying and promote civility, inclusion and equality, according to its website.

The Vol Shop has been providing updates on Twitter, and they hope it will be back up and running soon so more people can get their t-shirts.

Before you ask...the shop assured everyone it has tried turning it off and turning it back on again.