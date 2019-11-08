NASSAU, The Bahamas — Houston Rockets star James Harden may be a beast on the court but off the court, he can be a real sweetheart.

Harden and some buddies were riding four-wheelers around the Bahamas Saturday handing out cash to kids and adults.

When Harden spotted a family fishing for food on an underpass, he pulled over and handed the mother $10,000.

“The struggle is real,” she told him. “Thank you, James Harden. Thank you.”

Former NBA player and Adidas marketing manager Troy Payne caught the special moment on video and shared it.

“Classy move bro!,” Payne posted.

Harden is training in The Bahamas, according to RocketsWire.

He supports local kids through his charity 3thehardenway.

JH-Town Weekend to raise money for the charity takes place August 32-25. You can buy tickets beginning on Aug. 13.

