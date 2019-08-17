STOCKTON, Calif. — For five days, a support animal for a young autistic child was lost with no sign she would ever come home, but, on Thursday, a tip led Stockton police and an animal rescue group on the path toward reuniting the dog with the young child.

The tip guided them to an abandoned house on American Street in the south part of town. Inside, they found the missing dog, Sloan, barking.

On Friday, Cynthia Niswonger, the dog's owner, made the long trip back to Stockton to reunite with her beloved pet.

"So good, so good. I'm still in disbelief," a teary eyed Niswonger said holding Sloan in her arms.

With the exception of a tiny nick on the top of her head, Niswonger said Sloan looked like herself.

"I'm just so thrilled to have her back," added Niswonger.

Sloan is special to Niswonger and her family because she serves as a support dog for Niswonger's son Neeko, a 12-year-old child with autism.

Last Sunday, Niswonger, her son and a friend were on their way back home after visiting family in Oregon.

They had stopped at the Martin Luther King Blvd McDonald's Restaurant in South Stockton. When they did, they locked up the car and left Sloan inside with the air conditioning on.

However, a short time later, a man broke into the car and sped off, which began a five-day search for Sloan.

A community outpouring on social media led to thousands of shared posts.

People even searched on their own going from block to block in the area where their car was abandoned and posted fliers.

All their efforts eventually led to the joyous reunion on Friday.

"I'm amazed at how much and how wide she was shared. And, with that happening I couldn't give up, but I really don't think [I] expected to really see her again," said Niswonger.

"I'm just so excited and so proud of Stockton and happy... for Sloan. And, actually Neeko," said Kelley Elvis-Flores with 209 Lost and Found Pets who helped lead the charge to find the missing dog.

For now, Niswonger is heading back to San Diego with Sloan for another reunion.

That reunion will be with Sloan and her son Neeko.

"Stockton is an amazing community. I'm so grateful and so thankful," said Niswonger.

