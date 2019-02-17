The Stockton Heat drew many smiles Saturday as they celebrated law enforcement appreciation night.

The late Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was named the hero of the game, something that is sure to have touched the community he was such a large part of.

"It means the world to our department," said Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson, a close friend of Cpl. Singh. "We want to keep his name out there, we want people to remember. It's a dangerous job, but we gotta keep doin' it and we hope the community starts to stand behind us a little more."

The San Joaquin County Honor Guard also attended the game, and ABC10 Anchor Chris Thomas dropped the puck for the game against the Colorado Eagles.

Cpl. Ronil Singh lost his life during a Newman traffic stop on Dec. 26. Officers from across the country came to Stanislaus County to pay their respects at his funeral. Singh is survived by his wife, Anamika, and their now nearly 7-month-old son.

