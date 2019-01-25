SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rodney Smith Jr. realizes that a lawn mower is more than a machine used to cut grass. He knows that it can be used to change lives.

A few years ago, he said he was inspired to set out across the nation to mow lawns.

"In 2015, I came across an elderly man outside mowing his lawn, and it looked like he was struggling. So I pulled over and helped him out. And that night, I decided I would start mowing lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans," stated Smith.

That experience motivated him to start his own non-profit, Raising Men Lawn Care, which provides lawn care for elders, single mothers, and veterans. Smith also uses the organization to encourage youth to serve others. He says though it is not reflected in the organization's name, young women are also welcome to join.

"We have something called the 50 yard challenge. It's a challenge that we have issued to kids, nationwide and even worldwide, to mow 50 free lawns in their community; free for the elderly, disabled, single mothers, and veterans," Smith said.

So far, 150 kids have joined the organization.

"It's a service needed everywhere around the world," Smith said. "Hopefully, it's a national organization and worldwide organization in 20 years."

