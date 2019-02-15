At 103 years old, Rose Torphy is older than the Grand Canyon National Park itself. She also just happens to be one of the park's newest junior rangers.

Rose, who is from Chicago, was sworn in as a junior ranger at the Grand Canyon National Park in the middle of the government shutdown which ended in January. It was her first visit to the park in nearly 35 years.

Grand Canyon National Park will celebrate its 100th year this month.

"It's absolutely breathtaking," Rose said in a video shared by the Grand Canyon Conservancy. "It's so beautiful."

Rose took the oath to be a steward for Arizona's most famous landmark and protect it for generations to come inside a Grand Canyon National Park store.

According to the national park, junior rangers "help to preserve and protect national parks."

"They learn about nature and history, have fun exploring the parks, and tell their friends, families, and schoolmates about their adventures," the Grand Canyon National Park website says. "Junior Rangers continue to protect the environment at home and at school."

Rose became a junior ranger with the help of the Grand Canyon Conservancy, a nonprofit which works to preserve and protect the park.

"I'm so happy that somebody is watching over it [the Grand Canyon] so that my great-great-grandchildren can visit it someday too," Rose said in a video shared by the organization.