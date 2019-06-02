A bicycle can mean a lot of different things for a kid, be it a ride to work, school, or for fun.

Although, for many parents who are struggling to support their families, purchasing a bicycle is often put on the back burner for more day to day needs.

This week more than 60 bicycles will be given away to students in the Elk Grove Unified School District.

“It’s so exciting though,” Florence Oneto said. "It’s the heart of what we do at the regional support center is connect families with the community.”

Oneto is the Director of Elk Grove Schools Regional Student Support Center, which offers support services to students, family’s, and staff.

The bicycles will go to students-in-need and were donated to Elk Grove schools by local non-profit Heart of JB.

Each of the 66 students, between 4 and 18-years-old, will receive a brand new bicycle, a helmet and a lock.

Many of the families that the program supports are in transition, struggling to make ends-meet, they have been evicted from their homes.

“So, even after they start to get more stable, then they’re rebuilding their lives,” Oneto said.

The first distribution will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at Prairie Elementary School and the next will take place Friday, Feb. 8 at the David Reese Elementary School.

_____________________________________________________________

ONE MORE FROM ABC10:Sacramento Kings fans excited for the future after seventh straight win at Golden 1 Center

Have you been to a Kings game this season? Sacramento's surprising season is catching fans' attention.