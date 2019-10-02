After its warehouse burnt in the Camp Fire, a nonprofit in Butte County needed a place to donate hundreds of new dresses and gowns, so it reached out to the Vida de Oro Foundation in Sacramento.

On Saturday, the organization gave away more than 600 dresses to high school students in the Sacramento area.

The dresses, which vary in sizes, were donated under the condition that they be given away and not sold by the nonprofit.

"It's just fun to be able to go out, look your best and being like, 'I know I look good,' aid high school senior, Danielle Anderson. "We're going to go have fun. We're going to go to an awesome dance and go eat. It's a really fun night and preparing for it so early is awesome."

Anderson and her two friends told ABC10 they drove from Galt to North Natomas and waited two hours before the giveaway began because they were so excited to pick their dresses.

"We were here at 8 o'clock this morning," Anderson said. "We brought hot chocolate and everything, we weren't going to miss this."

The event gave hundreds of girls like Anderson the opportunity to take home a free dress and accessories to help make their prom night extra special.

"Joy is a small word compared to what I feel. I'm just ecstatic and I want to do it again," said Mina Perez, CEO of Vida de Oro.

Perez says she and other volunteers drove to Chico to pick up the dresses to help students like Anderson experience a night they'll never forget.

"The dress, the shoes, the makeup, the hair, the dinner, the ticket – it gets overwhelming," Perez added. "So if we can help them with part of it, then we've done our job in the community."

