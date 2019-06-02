The Placer County Sheriff's Department shared an encouraging update about K9 Eros on Wednesday.

The K9 officer, who was shot on Jan. 15 while on duty, underwent surgery and is recovering well from his injuries.

He was even up for a visit to the station, and in a video shared on the department's Facebook page he can be seen in good spirits — running around while playing with one of his toys.

Eros was shot on Jan. 15 during the arrest of a shooting suspect in Roseville. The suspect, whose name has not been released, shot two people in Placer County and died that night following an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 80 in Roseville, Sheriff's officials said.

At least two people were hit by bullets as the suspect drove around in his Dodge pickup recklessly in a Newcastle parking lot, where around 14 shots were heard.

One of the victims, 93-year-old Mary Toste, died of her injuries.

Deputies caught up with the alleged suspect in the area of westbound Interstate 80 near Highway 65 where he crashed into another driver. It was there that deputies moved in to make an arrest.

Shots were fired and both the suspect and K9 Eros were hit. The suspect died of his injuries.

"We thank Eros for his bravery, as he performed without hesitation, helping deputies and other law enforcement officers to be able to go home at the end of their shift," the Sheriff's Department said.

Eros is nine-years-old and has been a Sheriff K9 since the age of two, according to the department.