More goats are expected to enter campus on Friday, clearing kudzu ahead of the college's homecoming.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Knoxville College may want to keep a close eye on their books, or else a goat may eat their homework.

The four-legged and hungry animals are wandering around campus, munching on kudzu ahead of the college's homecoming. They are there to beautify the campus and are expected to stay for a few weeks. More goats are also expected to join them on Friday.

"We're on a steep hillside, we don't know what's in it," said Keith Bridges, who owns Knox Goats — the company that cleans areas with goats. "There's a lot of debris, so the goats go in, clean it up and there's no danger to breaking any equipment."