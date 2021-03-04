Woman wears Sunday best for virtual church, her selfie posts are making her a social media legend

Since the start of the pandemic, La Verne Ford Wimberly has been dripping in her Sunday best for every virtual service.

TULSA, Okla. — Over the past year, we have all attended a lot of events virtually including weddings, baby showers and church services.

Most of us have done so in our comfy clothes. Just pull up to our computer in sweats and all while making sure the camera is turned off.

Let us introduce you to 82-year-old La Verne Ford Wimberly. Since the start of the pandemic, she has been dripping in her Sunday’s best every week for virtual services.

Not able to attend in-person Sunday services at Metropolitan Baptist Church, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, hasn't stopped her from dressing to the nines. The church has been streaming their Sunday service and Lavergne Wimberly has been dressing in her Sunday best from her living room, she told ABC News.

She told the Washington Post that dressing up in her Sunday best comes from her love of making a grand entrance as a school teacher in the 1960s. She was already known for her outfits she wore when attending church in person, so she wasn't going to let a little pandemic stop her.

Dr. Wimberlyn told ABC News she also wants to inspire people to not give up, and her Facebook posts are her way of sharing hope, light and faith during the pandemic.

Her selfies have become legendary.

"Ready for the word via streaming. Maintaining my church decorum." Adding, "Let us remain safe and stay at home. We must protection ourselves, family and community," one post said.

Lavergne is now getting ready for Easter Sunday and we know whatever outfit and hat she chooses will be lit.