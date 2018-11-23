ORLANDO, Fla.—The Orlando Police Department was feeling the magic this week.

The department tweeted a video of a little girl using her magic wand to turn on police cruiser lights.

“We love putting smiles on the faces of kids,” police tweeted.

This young lady had a magic touch tonight!

We are getting ready to team up with @APHospital again for #GoodnightLights



Officers wave at kids and run lights & sirens while the kids flash their room lights in response. We love putting smiles on the faces of kids! pic.twitter.com/VYytXR2tgy — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 20, 2018

The video was taken during the police department’s Goodnight Lights Program where they run lights and sirens for the kids at Arnold Palmer Hospital. In response to the officers flashing their lights and sirens, kids respond by flashing the lights in their rooms.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP